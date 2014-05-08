Materials Research on Special Rubber Markets in China 2014: Global Business Survey

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Special Rubber Markets" In China 2014



China's demand for special rubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/special-rubber-markets-in-china



Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. POLYURETHANE RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Polyurethane Rubber Industry Structure

Polyurethane Rubber Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Key Producers and Their Market Share

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Price



IV. POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Polyurethane Rubber

Overview

Polyurethane Rubber Production and Demand

Polyurethane Rubber Output

Polyurethane Rubber Demand

Polyurethane Rubber Capacity

Polyurethane Rubber Import and Export

CPUR

Overview

CPUR Production and Demand

CPUR Output

CPUR Demand

CPUR Capacity

CPUR Import and Export

TPUR

Overview

TPUR Production and Demand

TPUR Output

TPUR Demand

TPUR Capacity

TPUR Import and Export

MPUR

Overview

MPUR Production and Demand

MPUR Output

MPUR Demand

MPUR Capacity

MPUR Import and Export



To Get Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/196608



V. CHINA POLYURETHANE RUBBER MARKETS OUTLOOK

Polyurethane Rubber Markets Outlook

CPUR Consumption Markets

CPUR Consumption in Building Materials Market

Building Materials Markets Outlook

CPUR Consumption in Automobile Parts Market

Automobile Parts Markets Outlook

CPUR Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Market

Industrial Rubber Products Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption Markets

TPUR Consumption in Shoes Market

Shoes Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Adhesive Market

Adhesive Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Hose Market

Hose Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Films Market

Films Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Synthetic Leather

Synthetic Leather Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Spandex Market

Spandex Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Tire Market

Tire Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Wire and Cable Market

Wire and Cable Markets Outlook

TPUR Consumption in Other Markets

Other Markets Outlook

MPUR Consumption Markets

MPUR Consumption in Films Market

Films Markets Outlook

MPUR Consumption in Medical Equipment Market

Medical Equipment Markets Outlook

MPUR Consumption in Molded Products Market

Molded Products Markets Outlook



VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Polyurethane Rubber Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises



VII. POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Polyurethane Rubber Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. POLYURETHANE RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Production and Demand by Product

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Production, Capacity and Demand

China Polyurethane Rubber Manufacturers Distribution and Output by Province

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Key Producers

Market Share of Key Domestic Polyurethane Rubber Producers

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by markets

Major Foreign Investment in China



IV. POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Production and Demand

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Production and Consumption by product

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Output by Manufacturer

Polyurethane Rubber Capacity by Manufacturers

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Import by Country

China’s CPUR Production and Demand

China’s CPUR Consumption by Market

China’s TPUR Production and Demand

China’s TPUR Consumption by Markets

China’s MPUR Production and Demand

China’s MPUR Consumption by Markets



V. POLYURETHANE RUBBER CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Market

Total Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Market

Total Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Product

CPUR Consumption in Building Materials Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 20 Building Materials Manufacturers

CPUR Consumption in Automobile Parts Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 20 Automobile Parts Manufacturers

CPUR Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Industry and Market Share

China\'s Main Industrial Rubber Products Manufacturers

TPUR Consumption in Shoes Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 20 Shoes Manufacturers and Their Capacity

TPUR Consumption in Adhesive Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 15 Adhesive Products Manufacturers

TPUR Consumption in Hose Industry and Market Share

China\'s Main Hose Manufacturers and Their Capacity

TPUR Consumption in Films Industry and Market Share

China\'s Main Films Manufacturers and Their Capacity

TPUR Consumption in Synthetic Leather Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 20 Synthetic Leather Manufacturers and Their Capacity

TPUR Consumption in Spandex Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 20 Spandex Manufacturers and Their Capacity

TPUR Consumption in Tire Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 10 Tire Manufacturers and Their Capacity

TPUR Consumption in Wire and Cable Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 20 Wire and Cable Manufacturers and Their Capacity

TPUR Consumption in Other fields and Market Share

China\'s TPUR Other fields Manufacturers

MPUR Consumption in Films Industry and Market Share

China\'s Main Films Manufacturers

MPUR Consumption in Medical Equipment Industry and Market Share

China\'s Main Medical Equipment Manufacturers

MPUR Consumption in Molded Products Industry and Market Share

China\'s Main Molded Products Manufacturers



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/196608



I. INTRODUCTION

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Output, Capacity, Demand



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China’s GDP and Growth Rate

Industrial Output by Ownership

China’s Imports and Exports



III. POLYURETHANE RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Output by Products

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Product

Polyurethane Rubber Output

Capacity of Polyurethane Rubber

Demand of Polyurethane Rubber

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Output, Capacity and Demand

Polyurethane Rubber Output and Self-Sufficiency

China’s Key Polyurethane Rubber Producer Location by Province

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Market

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Import Price Trend



IV. POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Polyurethane Rubber Output, Capacity and Demand

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Product

Worldwide Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Region

Polyurethane Rubber Output, Capacity and Demand

Polyurethane Rubber Output

Polyurethane Rubber Demand

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Market

Polyurethane Rubber Capacity

Polyurethane Rubber Output and Demand

Polyurethane Rubber Capacity and Demand

Polyurethane Rubber Output and Self-Sufficiency

Polyurethane Rubber Import

Polyurethane Rubber Demand Composition

Polyurethane Rubber Import by Country

CPUR Demand and Self-sufficiency

CPUR Output, Capacity and Demand

CPUR Output

CPUR Demand

China’s CPUR Consumption by Market

CPUR Capacity

CPUR Output and Demand

CPUR Capacity and Demand

CPUR Output and Self-Sufficiency

CPUR Import

CPUR Demand Composition

CPUR Demand and Self-sufficiency

TPUR Output, Capacity and Demand

TPUR Output

TPUR Demand

China’s TPUR Consumption by Markets

TPUR Capacity

TPUR Output and Demand

TPUR Capacity and Demand

TPUR Output and Self-Sufficiency

TPUR Import

TPUR Demand Composition

TPUR Demand and Self-sufficiency

Worldwide MPUR Consumption by Region

MPUR Output, Capacity and Demand

MPUR Output

MPUR Demand

China’s MPUR Consumption by Market

MPUR Capacity

MPUR Output and Demand

MPUR Capacity and Demand

MPUR Output and Self-Sufficiency

MPUR Import

MPUR Demand Composition

MPUR Demand and Self-sufficiency

Polyurethane Rubber Import

Polyurethane Rubber Demand Composition

Polyurethane Rubber Demand and Self-sufficiency



V. CHINA POLYURETHANE RUBBER MARKETS OUTLOOK

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption

China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Market

China’s CPUR Consumption in Building Materials Industry and Market Share

China’s CPUR Consumption in Automobile Parts Industry and Market Share

China’s CPUR Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Industry and Market Share

China’s TPUR Consumption in Shoes Industry and Market Share

China’s TPUR Consumption in Adhesive Industry and Market Share

China’s TPUR Consumption in Hose and Market Share

China’s TPUR Consumption in Films Industry and Market Share

China’s TPUR Consumption in Synthetic Leather Industry and Market Share

China’s TPUR Consumption in Spandex and Market Share

China’s TPUR Consumption in Tire Industry and Market Share

China’s TPUR Consumption in Wire and Cable Industry and Market Share

China’s TPUR Consumption in Other Fields and Market Share

China’s MPUR Consumption in Films Industry and Market Share

China’s MPUR Consumption in Medical Equipment Industry and Market Share

China’s MPUR Consumption in Molded Products Industry and Market Share



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China’s Distribution Channel



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/