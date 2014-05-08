Materials Research on Special Rubber Markets in China 2014: Global Business Survey

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Special Rubber Markets In China” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Special Rubber Markets" In China 2014
China's demand for special rubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. POLYURETHANE RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Polyurethane Rubber Industry Structure
Polyurethane Rubber Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Key Producers and Their Market Share
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Price
IV. POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Polyurethane Rubber
Overview
Polyurethane Rubber Production and Demand
Polyurethane Rubber Output
Polyurethane Rubber Demand
Polyurethane Rubber Capacity
Polyurethane Rubber Import and Export
CPUR
Overview
CPUR Production and Demand
CPUR Output
CPUR Demand
CPUR Capacity
CPUR Import and Export
TPUR
Overview
TPUR Production and Demand
TPUR Output
TPUR Demand
TPUR Capacity
TPUR Import and Export
MPUR
Overview
MPUR Production and Demand
MPUR Output
MPUR Demand
MPUR Capacity
MPUR Import and Export
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V. CHINA POLYURETHANE RUBBER MARKETS OUTLOOK
Polyurethane Rubber Markets Outlook
CPUR Consumption Markets
CPUR Consumption in Building Materials Market
Building Materials Markets Outlook
CPUR Consumption in Automobile Parts Market
Automobile Parts Markets Outlook
CPUR Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Market
Industrial Rubber Products Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption Markets
TPUR Consumption in Shoes Market
Shoes Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Adhesive Market
Adhesive Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Hose Market
Hose Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Films Market
Films Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Synthetic Leather
Synthetic Leather Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Spandex Market
Spandex Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Tire Market
Tire Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Wire and Cable Market
Wire and Cable Markets Outlook
TPUR Consumption in Other Markets
Other Markets Outlook
MPUR Consumption Markets
MPUR Consumption in Films Market
Films Markets Outlook
MPUR Consumption in Medical Equipment Market
Medical Equipment Markets Outlook
MPUR Consumption in Molded Products Market
Molded Products Markets Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Polyurethane Rubber Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Polyurethane Rubber Producer Profiles and Directory
Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III. POLYURETHANE RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Production and Demand by Product
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Production, Capacity and Demand
China Polyurethane Rubber Manufacturers Distribution and Output by Province
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Key Producers
Market Share of Key Domestic Polyurethane Rubber Producers
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by markets
Major Foreign Investment in China
IV. POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Production and Demand
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Production and Consumption by product
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Output by Manufacturer
Polyurethane Rubber Capacity by Manufacturers
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Import by Country
China’s CPUR Production and Demand
China’s CPUR Consumption by Market
China’s TPUR Production and Demand
China’s TPUR Consumption by Markets
China’s MPUR Production and Demand
China’s MPUR Consumption by Markets
V. POLYURETHANE RUBBER CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Market
Total Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Market
Total Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Product
CPUR Consumption in Building Materials Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 20 Building Materials Manufacturers
CPUR Consumption in Automobile Parts Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 20 Automobile Parts Manufacturers
CPUR Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Industry and Market Share
China\'s Main Industrial Rubber Products Manufacturers
TPUR Consumption in Shoes Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 20 Shoes Manufacturers and Their Capacity
TPUR Consumption in Adhesive Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 15 Adhesive Products Manufacturers
TPUR Consumption in Hose Industry and Market Share
China\'s Main Hose Manufacturers and Their Capacity
TPUR Consumption in Films Industry and Market Share
China\'s Main Films Manufacturers and Their Capacity
TPUR Consumption in Synthetic Leather Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 20 Synthetic Leather Manufacturers and Their Capacity
TPUR Consumption in Spandex Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 20 Spandex Manufacturers and Their Capacity
TPUR Consumption in Tire Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 10 Tire Manufacturers and Their Capacity
TPUR Consumption in Wire and Cable Industry and Market Share
China\'s Top 20 Wire and Cable Manufacturers and Their Capacity
TPUR Consumption in Other fields and Market Share
China\'s TPUR Other fields Manufacturers
MPUR Consumption in Films Industry and Market Share
China\'s Main Films Manufacturers
MPUR Consumption in Medical Equipment Industry and Market Share
China\'s Main Medical Equipment Manufacturers
MPUR Consumption in Molded Products Industry and Market Share
China\'s Main Molded Products Manufacturers
To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/196608
I. INTRODUCTION
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Output, Capacity, Demand
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
China’s GDP and Growth Rate
Industrial Output by Ownership
China’s Imports and Exports
III. POLYURETHANE RUBBER INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Output by Products
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Product
Polyurethane Rubber Output
Capacity of Polyurethane Rubber
Demand of Polyurethane Rubber
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Output, Capacity and Demand
Polyurethane Rubber Output and Self-Sufficiency
China’s Key Polyurethane Rubber Producer Location by Province
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Market
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Import Price Trend
IV. POLYURETHANE RUBBER PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Polyurethane Rubber Output, Capacity and Demand
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Product
Worldwide Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Region
Polyurethane Rubber Output, Capacity and Demand
Polyurethane Rubber Output
Polyurethane Rubber Demand
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Market
Polyurethane Rubber Capacity
Polyurethane Rubber Output and Demand
Polyurethane Rubber Capacity and Demand
Polyurethane Rubber Output and Self-Sufficiency
Polyurethane Rubber Import
Polyurethane Rubber Demand Composition
Polyurethane Rubber Import by Country
CPUR Demand and Self-sufficiency
CPUR Output, Capacity and Demand
CPUR Output
CPUR Demand
China’s CPUR Consumption by Market
CPUR Capacity
CPUR Output and Demand
CPUR Capacity and Demand
CPUR Output and Self-Sufficiency
CPUR Import
CPUR Demand Composition
CPUR Demand and Self-sufficiency
TPUR Output, Capacity and Demand
TPUR Output
TPUR Demand
China’s TPUR Consumption by Markets
TPUR Capacity
TPUR Output and Demand
TPUR Capacity and Demand
TPUR Output and Self-Sufficiency
TPUR Import
TPUR Demand Composition
TPUR Demand and Self-sufficiency
Worldwide MPUR Consumption by Region
MPUR Output, Capacity and Demand
MPUR Output
MPUR Demand
China’s MPUR Consumption by Market
MPUR Capacity
MPUR Output and Demand
MPUR Capacity and Demand
MPUR Output and Self-Sufficiency
MPUR Import
MPUR Demand Composition
MPUR Demand and Self-sufficiency
Polyurethane Rubber Import
Polyurethane Rubber Demand Composition
Polyurethane Rubber Demand and Self-sufficiency
V. CHINA POLYURETHANE RUBBER MARKETS OUTLOOK
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption
China’s Polyurethane Rubber Consumption by Market
China’s CPUR Consumption in Building Materials Industry and Market Share
China’s CPUR Consumption in Automobile Parts Industry and Market Share
China’s CPUR Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Industry and Market Share
China’s TPUR Consumption in Shoes Industry and Market Share
China’s TPUR Consumption in Adhesive Industry and Market Share
China’s TPUR Consumption in Hose and Market Share
China’s TPUR Consumption in Films Industry and Market Share
China’s TPUR Consumption in Synthetic Leather Industry and Market Share
China’s TPUR Consumption in Spandex and Market Share
China’s TPUR Consumption in Tire Industry and Market Share
China’s TPUR Consumption in Wire and Cable Industry and Market Share
China’s TPUR Consumption in Other Fields and Market Share
China’s MPUR Consumption in Films Industry and Market Share
China’s MPUR Consumption in Medical Equipment Industry and Market Share
China’s MPUR Consumption in Molded Products Industry and Market Share
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China’s Distribution Channel
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