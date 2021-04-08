Maternal Nutrition Products Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Maternal Nutrition Products Market: Snapshot

The silent pandemic of malnutrition is prevalent across a plethora of countries around the globe. This problem arises mainly due to a lack of proper maternal nutrition. According to the Global Nutrition Report, 149 mn children under the age of 5 are stunted. These statistics highlight the growing problem of malnutrition among children.



Hence, the alarming rise of malnutrition and the persisting need for maternal nutrition may serve as significant growth factors for the global maternal nutrition products market through the forecast period of 2020-2030. The consumer purchases these products through diverse distribution channels such as convenience stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, online platforms, and others.



The maternal nutrition products market report presents various growth factors to the CXOs and stakeholders that help them achieve copious growth. The scrutinized analysis of factors related to the growth of the maternal nutrition products market will be presented in this report. A point-to-point analysis of TMRs (Trends, Manufacturers, and Regions) associated with the maternal nutrition products market is reflected in the report.



The report also includes details about the COVID-19 impact on the maternal nutrition products market and the vital threats that the maternal nutrition products market may face between 2020 and 2030.



Maternal Nutrition Products Market: Competitive Analysis

The growing need for enhancing the micronutrient status of a to-be mother is prompting the manufacturers in the maternal nutrition products market to produce novel formulations that fulfill this aspect. Furthermore, a perfect maternal diet includes a generous amount of iron, protein, calcium, zinc, vitamins, folic acid, iodine, and magnesium. Therefore, the players in the maternal nutrition products market are developing products on the same lines.



Due to the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a large chunk of the global populace has shifted to online shopping rather than venturing out for shopping. Thus, the players in the maternal nutrition products market are improving their presence on eCommerce platforms. Furthermore, great advertising campaigns and extensive social media presence are proving to be beneficial tools for generating revenue. Hence, all these aspects bring tremendous growth prospects for the maternal nutrition products market.



Prominent participants in the maternal nutrition products market are Danone, Matsun Nutrition, Helios BioNutrition Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE (BASF Nutrition), Zahler, Pharmavite, and ContractNutra.



Maternal Nutrition Products Market: Key Trends

The recommendations of certain products by a doctor are still the most preferred method of product popularity across the maternal nutrition products market. The growing number of millennial mothers worldwide is also bringing good growth for the maternal nutrition products market since most of them prefer scientifically proven products for consistent nutrition.



In addition, many pregnant women have low calcium, Hence, as maternal nutrition products provide proper calcium intake, the popularity is stated to increase.



Maternal Nutrition Products Market: Regional Dimensions

Asia Pacific may gain good growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030 due to the booming population rate in densely populated countries like India, China, and Bangladesh.



North America may also gain good growth due to increasing awareness about the maternal nutrition products among a large populace.



Latin America may also receive considerable attention from the players in the maternal nutrition products market. Players are looking for new regions that enable novel growth opportunities and good revenue generation prospects.



For instance, Nestle has decided to ramp up its strategic investments and investment toward Mexico. This country has been largely untapped by the players in the maternal nutrition products market. Nestle is planning to offer $700 mn to revamp and modernize over 17 factories in Mexico by providing cutting-edge equipment and smart technologies for production. Such developments invite tremendous growth prospects for the maternal nutrition products market in Latin America.