Maternity Photographers in Calgary Canada Offers Special Rates This August on Maternity Photos for Pregnant Moms Looking for Pregnancy Photography in Calgary Canada

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Calgary maternity photographer Maternity Photos Inc. is now offering August special rates and photography packages for Alberta Canada moms to be who wish to photograph this special time in their life for the remainder of the month. As a Maternity photographer in Calgary AB they felt that by offering special packages to pregnant moms to be who use them as their pregnancy photographers in Calgary would be a good way to show appreciation and to bring in Labor Day.



As Calgary pregnancy photographers they are aware of the lasting benefits pregnancy pictures have on the mother, father, and child when they are hired as Alberta Canada maternity photographer in Calgary. While working as a pregnancy photographer in Calgary they have worked with expecting parents for years and understand the importance of providing lasting and beautiful pregnancy photos in Calgary that preserve this time in a woman’s life. Fathers equally enjoy maternity photography as much as moms because they get to watch their child grow inside of mom for 9 months and they can always relive this time by looking back at the maternity photos. As a child grows up they can look back at the maternity pictures of mom and see the joy mom and dad shared as they anticipated their arrival. First time mothers and moms in general truly know the benefit of a pregnancy photographer because they are going through or have went through the beautiful changes pregnancy brings and want to enjoy this time by looking at the pictures their maternity photographer provides.



At http://www.jmphotos.ca/ they hope the mothers who use them as their Calgary pregnancy photographers in Alberta Canada will benefit from the savings they receive by taking advantage of the special rates they are offering this August. With the high cost of daycare, milk, diapers, and other items needed when caring for a newborn as a maternity photographer they hope the discounts on pregnancy photos will save the parents to be some hard earned money for baby supplies and lasting memories via maternity photography in Calgary.