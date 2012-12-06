Math for Kids Is Enjoyable and Fun to Learn, Thanks to New Learning Game 10monkeys.com

Helsinki, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- 10monkeys.com, a start-up based in Finland, has just released its brand new math learning game designed for young children and used with personal computers as well as tablets. With its entertaining graphics and variety of features 10monkeys.com is a fun and effective way to teach math to kids.



The game’s content is designed by Dr. Lisen Häggblom, an expert in children’s education with three decades of experience in creating materials for mathematics teaching and learning. Before its launch the math learning game and its suitability was thoroughly researched in collaboration with academic researchers. Approved by teachers, 10monkeys.com was piloted extensively in schools.



10monkeys.com runs as a cloud service and is used in schools and homes side by side with traditional teaching materials and methods. Importantly, 10monkeys.com also suits children with special needs and learning difficulties encouraging self-paced personalized learning.



10monkeys.com utilizes Finnish teaching methods shown to be effective in delivering substantial learning results in students.



“The success of Finnish students in the international studies measuring mathematical ability (PISA etc.) builds on the Finnish excellence in teaching and the teachers’ strong will to keep improving,” notes an article on the 10monkeys.com website.



“We want to make this expertise available to kids and teachers globally regardless of their language and home country.”



There are currently two versions of the 10monkeys.com math game for kids: a “LITE” version - free of charge - including plenty of math challenges, and the “FULL” version featuring over 200 types of exciting math challenges for kids to solve.



The FULL version also allows the child’s scorecard and achievements—including all of the stars, scores and badges that are collected along the way—to be stored in the cloud, and includes a statistics tool for teachers and parents. This tool will monitor the results for each individual student, class, or entire student body.



About 10monkeys.com

10monkeys.com is a web based math learning solution for children aged 6 to 10. It offers children thousands of fun and engaging math challenges in a safe and accessible web setting. For more information, please visit www.10monkeys.com. Members of the media may visit www.10monkeys.com/us/media.html for additional information and product images.