McGahee Mathematics Offers a New Math Tutoring Website

Ben McGahee, owner of McGahee Mathematics is the math tutor and he assists with mathematics tutoring online, in videos and with worksheets. There are several math books out there and McGahee is the author of a new math book that focuses on math fundamentals.



McGahee customizes his tutoring through various mediums including video, worksheets and specialized books. He said that his goal is to suit the academic needs of his clients.



He said, “In addition to math tutoring, McGahee Mathematics offers customized curriculum worksheets, books, and personalized videos to suit your academic needs.”



McGahee said, “The McGahee Mathematics philosophy is that the best way to learn math is by doing math.”



McGahee Mathematics’ owner, Ben McGahee is an author of a brand new book called Foundational Mathematics. The book gives the fundamental on foundational mathematical topics including algebra, geometry, trigonometry and calculus. McGahee is also the author of specialized curriculums for each of his students. He has a philosophy that focuses on the application of math techniques and theory. He wants his student to learn how to do the math.



Foundational Mathematics is an ideal reference for students majoring in mathematics, science and engineering. Anyone needing a refresher course on the basics of mathematics is strongly encouraged to review the book.



About McGahee

McGahee Mathematics is a company that serves the educational needs of students of all skill levels. McGahee Mathematics provides both in-person and online math tutoring services at affordable rates.



You can learn more about McGahee Mathematics and Ben McGahee’s work online by visiting McGahee Mathematics at their website at www.mcgaheemathematics.com by clicking on the above link. You can also learn more about McGahee’s techniques at the McGahee Mathematics’ Youtube page at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoAVYST1w-E. Visit the above websites for more information on McGahee Mathematics and its services.