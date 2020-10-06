Matheson Encourages Residents to Help Make a Difference

Commerce, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Performing even a small act of kindness for another person is rewarding and infectious. That's why Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing is reminding everyone in Southeastern Michigan that Make a Difference Day is coming up on Oct. 24.



Matheson is known throughout this area for its amazing heating, cooling and indoor air quality services as well as its professional plumber services in South Lyon and beyond. But Matheson also is a company with a big heart where management and staff believe in helping to make their community a better place.



Here's an example: In March, as Michigan and the rest of the country were learning about the COVID-19 virus and sheltering in place, the team at Matheson reached out to local residents through its Facebook page, offering to help with groceries, trash cans and other seemingly small but important household tasks. This simple act of kindness was met with an overwhelming outpouring of gratitude.



At the time, Jennifer Bunker, who was recovering from surgery and is disabled, thanked the team for its help, writing: "I so appreciate wonderful people like you at this time of great uncertainty."



Another area resident, Jeff Rondeau, wrote: "This is what makes a community. We're all gonna be stronger after this. (I) much appreciate the positive Influence."



Make a Difference Day is just one of the ways people in this community can get involved. Now in its 30th year, Make a Difference Day encourages people across the country to volunteer in soup kitchens, homeless shelters, nursing homes, community parks, neglected neighborhoods, schools, etc. Its popularity has grown and millions of Americans take part each year.



Events like this help bring people together to build stronger communities in which to live, work and play. Matheson is proud of its reputation as the company customers count on for all of their heating, cooling, IAQ and plumbing services, including when they need to replace water heaters in White Lake and nearby communities. But this team is even prouder of its role in improving this little corner of the world.



