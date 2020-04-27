Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing Lands Prestigious Award

Commerce, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- Carrier, one of the most respected heating, ventilating and cooling system manufacturers in the country, has named Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing a 2020 Carrier President's Award winner.



This award is the highest honor Carrier bestows on dealers. It recognizes exceptional contractors across the country for their expertise, customer satisfaction, leadership, management, business growth and operational excellence. It is only given to heating and air service providers that exceed expectations not just as Carrier dealers but also as Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers. Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers are held to an extremely rigorous set of standards.



"We are very pleased to be one of the recipients of this award, especially since it pays tribute to our commitment to customer satisfaction," said owner Michael Matheson. "We pride ourselves in providing our customers with 100 percent satisfaction—and the Carrier brand plays a significant role in achieving outstanding results for our company and our customers."



Matheson is a family-owned, family-operated, full-service HVAC company that has been serving customers in Southeastern Michigan for more than 70 years. The company offers a wide selection of heating, cooling, indoor air quality and plumbing services, including repairs, replacements, installations and maintenance. Its technicians are known for their superior training, outstanding craftsmanship, up-to-date technologies and friendly dispositions.



Matheson's heating and air division is known for its quality, durability, affordability and efficiency. Its plumbing division specializes in water heaters, water softeners, plumbing fixtures, toilets, sump pumps and water treatment. Its IAQ division features air filters, air purifiers, humidifiers and air ventilation services.



About Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing

