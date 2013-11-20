Matricom Launches AndroidXBMC.com to Announce the G-Box Q, a Quad Core 8726-M8 TV Box Running Android and XBMC

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- The launch of AndroidXBMC.com is being utilized for marketing the G-Box MX2, Matricom’s top-selling Android TV box which is currently the world’s best-selling set-top box running the Android operating system, and to disclose their upcoming product the G-Box Q, an XBMC Android TV box running the Amlogic 8726-M8 quad core processor featuring 4k2k HD cinema video decoding and rendering.



Matricom’s investors expect the G-Box Q to become their next top-selling product and to lead the Android XBMC device industry such as the MX2 has for over a year. Currently the G-Box MX2, which is a #1 top-seller on Amazon with over 500,000 unit sales as of this writing, is their flagship product and has succeeded by leading the marketplace in XBMC and Android set-top technology.



About the G-Box Q

Matricom has partnered to adopt Amlogic’s newest 8726-M8 ARM processor, a quad core chipset running at up to 2.5GHz per core with an on-chip Mali-450 graphics processor to feature in the new G-Box Q, which is slated for release at the end of 1st quarter 2014. Full product specifications and details are unavailable at this time.



About the G-Box MX2

Matricom’s top-selling G-Box MX2 Android box is highly regarded as the most popular solution for Android and XBMC in a set-top box. The device is powered by the Amlogic 8726-MX dual core processor and runs the Android 4.2.2 operating system along with the Special Edition XBMC which was developed by Matricom specifically for their MX2 device.



To learn more about Matricom’s products, please visit http://androidxbmc.com/ or by contacting them directly:



Joseph Sullivan, GM

Matricom HQ

1688 N. Goldenrod Road #4107

Orlando, FL 32807

1 (321) 209-9222

jsullivan@matricom.net