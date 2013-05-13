Matricom's Midnight MX2 XBMC Player Makes Top-Seller on Amazon Even Before Public Release

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- The newest XBMC media sensation to hit the market, the MX2 by Matricom, has been announced for public release on May 10, 2013. Since it's announcement then Matricom has been releasing limited quantities for sale on Amazon and has taken a position in the top 10 on Amazon's media streaming best sellers list.



"The response we're getting for this device is astronomical. We knew the market demanded a solid XBMC player but we really were not expecting this much attention." As of May 8, 2013 the MX2 is holding the #8 spot for best-selling media players on Amazon and has steadily been rising. "This is incredibly motivating for us and gives us more motivation to move forward with the software development necessary to make the MX2 only get better in time through it's firmware updates."



The MX2 was designed specifically for Android and XBMC and is already making news for being the best XBMC player available to date. Brad Linder at Liliputing has made an unbiased review of the MX2 pointing out its capabilities through a video and a thorough article write-up. Brad shows that the device has incredible potential for XBMC and instead of comparing the device to the Apple TV or Roku which is in the same class as the MX2, he instead compares it to his home theater PC only demonstrating that the MX2 is far ahead of other competing devices on the market.



"Our goal is to get XBMC in every living room around the world. By providing a powerful platform combined with the top developers for XBMC, we're sure we'll be able to make this goal a reality in time."



The official public release announcement for the Midnight MX2 is May 10, 2013. Limited quantities have been made available through Amazon by Matricom for existing Midnight owners to become early adopters and to provide valuable feedback to Matricom so they can further enhance their product.



The G-Box Midnight MX2 is will be available for sale on Amazon.



You can find more information about G-Box products on the Matricom Website.



