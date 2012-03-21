Matrix Renovations Offering Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment Service (FF&E)

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- One of the most popular hotel renovation services requested from expert companies like Matrix Renovations is Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment Services. This service, referred to as FF&E in the hotel renovations industry, is basically the maintenance and renovation of movable furniture, fixtures and equipment that have no permanent attachment to the hotel structure itself.



Matrix Renovations offers a FF&E consulting, maintenance and updating service which allows hotel owners to have the latest or simply updated furniture, fixtures and appliances. Along with standard furniture items, FF&E includes computers and other electrical items which require expertise in maintenance and instillation. Electronic devices are particularly difficult to keep updated with the soaring pace at which technology is advancing.



According to their website Matrix Renovations,



“….provides you with experienced professionals to complete any project at hand. If by chance Matrix Renovations cannot provide a certain trade or skill in house that is necessary to complete the project, our experienced project managers will hire the necessary specialty contractors needed to complete the job while maintaining within project budgets”.



The importance of updating and replacing FF&E items is “extremely important”, according to Matrix Renovations. Items like couches, coffee tables, side tables, lamps and more can all be found in a standard hotel lobby or hotel guest room. These items not only need to be replaced for efficiency purposes, but also with changing styles in interior designs.



Matrix Renovations is an expert renovations company with years of experience in all areas of hotel renovation and instillation. The company operates out of Miami Beach, but has performed renovations for hotels across the country. Along with renovation, they also provide financial services for hotels, liquidation and recycling, window treatment and custom millwork.