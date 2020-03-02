Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Matrix Service Company in connection with certain financial statements



Investors who purchased shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) concerning whether a series of statements by Matrix Service Company regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Tulsa, OK based Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. On February 6, 2020, Matrix Service Company announced its financial and operating results for the second fiscal quarter and disclosed that it had recorded a goodwill impairment of $24.9 million in its Electrical Infrastructure segment. Matrix Service Company stated that "the impairment of the goodwill was due to the financial performance of portions of the power delivery business that led to depressed gross margins, which accelerated during the second quarter." As a result, Matrix Service Company advised investors that it is "implementing significant changes to the operations and management of its Electrical Infrastructure segment, including changes to leadership, modifications to operational processes, changes to mid-level operational personnel, and increased business development resources."



Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) declined from $23.22 per share in December 2019 to as low as $12.13 per share on February 10, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.