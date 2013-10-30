Matt Crane Launches New Website - MattCraneMiami.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- South Florida real estate specialist Matt Crane has launched a new website at MattCraneMiami.com. The prominent Realtor has expanded onto the web in an effort to enhance his visibility and outreach to homebuyers, who are increasingly utilizing the internet for their searches.



The professionally-designed website is intended to serve as a comprehensive resource on South Florida real estate, with an emphasis on aesthetics, navigability, and user-friendliness. The homepage prominently displays a large slideshow that showcases high resolution images of various South Florida properties and communities.



In addition to its visual appeal, the website connects users to a wide range of pages and resources. These include dedicated sections for preconstruction developments, exclusive listings, communities, single-family homes, and condos. Many of the region’s most prominent neighborhoods are represented – including South Beach, Star Island, and Indian Creek – as are some of the most expensive properties.



The website notably includes a unique interactive map guide for major neighborhoods in the region, including a link to the top Miami Beach Homes for Sale. There is also an advanced property search function that allows users to search for their desired homes based on specific criteria, such as property type, price range, bedroom number, and more. Besides buyers, there is also a page for sellers to list their homes with Matt Crane and determine the worth of their properties.



MattCraneMiami.com is also designed to promote client engagement, with links to various social media accounts, an introduction page to Matt Crane, a regularly-updated news section, and a subscription to the Realtor’s official newsletter. Overall, the website reflects Matt Crane’s explicit emphasis on innovative and personalized approaches to real estate assistance.



About Matt Crane

Based in Miami Beach, Matt Crane has nearly a decade of experience in New York and Florida real estate. He’s recognized as Miami’s top-producing associate with Majestic Properties, one of Florida’s leading realty groups. He is known for his high-quality professional network, effective negotiation skills and creative strategies, and is well-regarded among his colleagues and clients.