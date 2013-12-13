Matt Crane Launches New Website OneHotelandHomes.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- South Florida real estate specialist Matt Crane has launched a new website dedicated to a prominent South Beach preconstruction development, 1 Hotel & Homes, at OneHotelandHomes.com.



The prominent Realtor launched the professionally-designed website in an effort to promote the highly anticipated condo-hotel, which will be located on 2399 Collins Avenue, in the heart of South Beach. The 1 Hotel & Homes has been identified as one of the most luxurious residential developments in the area, and has subsequently garnered much attention from both home buyers and real estate analysts.



OneHotelandHomes.com provides users with an innovative and comprehensive guide to the luxury development, and thus includes a wide range of features and functions. These include a detailed profile on the 1 Hotel’s amenities and specifications, a video tour and gallery of concept designs, an interactive key of the floor plans, and more.



Additionally, the website will contain an active blog section that will provide additional information and updates on the development. Users are encouraged to email or call Matt Crane for details on pricing and availability, thus making the website one of the earliest sources on the preconstruction complex.



Indeed, the launching of the website corresponds to Matt Crane’s explicit effort to appeal to new demands and trends in real estate, especially as a growing number of homebuyers utilize the internet for their real estate needs.



About Matt Crane

Based in Miami Beach, Matt Crane has nearly a decade of experience in New York and Florida real estate. He’s recognized as Miami’s top-producing associate with Majestic Properties, one of Florida’s leading realty groups. He is known for his high-quality professional network, effective negotiation skills and creative strategies, and is well-regarded among his colleagues and clients.