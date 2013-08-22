Matt Heath Photography to Provide a Box Set of Real Proofs for All Wedding Clients

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The professional wedding photographer is now giving away real proofs to all of the brides and grooms who employ him to capture their big day.



Professional photographer Matt Heath is pleased to announce that he will now be providing all of his wedding clients with a beautiful box of complimentary, un-watermarked proofs of their images.



From this summer, Matt will be presenting all of his clients with a set of real printed proofs in a high quality presentation box, regardless of whether the couple have only opted for half a day’s coverage or have commissioned him to remain at their wedding well into the reception for those fun, extremely candid shots that will add even more personality to their wedding album! Best of all, the proofs will not feature any watermarks, ensuring they can be printed and shared amongst friends and family to the happy couples’ hearts’ content after the event.



Matt took a moment to explain his decision to provide such a stunning gift to his clients completely free of charge.



“Essentially, I wanted to thank my clients for choosing to hire me as their wedding photographer and felt that the best way to show my gratitude was to add a little extra value to their packages,” he explains.



“The recession has been a difficult time for those planning to get married, so this way, budget-conscious couples can receive more images for their money without compromising on the quality of the shots.



“I also wanted to prove that professional photographers aren't as frugal as people often think!”, he joked.



For examples of Matt’s work and a number of glowing client testimonials, please head over to his website here.



About Matt Heath Photography

Matt Heath Photography is a skilled, experienced and hugely imaginative wedding photographer in Essex and Hertfordshire. Though he specialises in engagement and wedding imagery, Matt also offers exceptional child, baby and family portrait photography packages. For more information or to book Matt for your own wedding, please call 01279 329079. Alternatively please use his online contact form.