Matt Legal Services, LLC Announces New Firm Website

Buffalo, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Matt Legal Services, LLC , a Minnesota law firm that focuses on estate planning, guardianship, personal injury, family law and litigation cases, announces that it has launched a new firm website powered by Avvo Ignite at http://mattlegal.com/ . The Minnesota Guardianship and Conservatorship law firm is based in Buffalo, Minnesota, but serves the Twin Cities area of Minneapolis and St. Paul and surrounding areas as well.



Minnesota attorney Cindi Spence Matt founded Matt Legal Services, LLC in 2010 with the goals of achieving only the best results for clients and making sure that they receive exceptional service and satisfaction with the outcomes of their cases. The team at Matt Legal Services helps ordinary citizens navigate the complicated legal system. They break down the complicated processes and turn an often-times frustrating and overwhelming experience into one that is stress-free and straightforward.



Experienced Attorneys



After graduating from University of Minnesota School of Law, Cindi Spence Matt started her legal career as a judicial law clerk, and now has 15 years of experience as an attorney in the state of Minnesota. Prior to opening her own firm, she was shareholder at her previous law firm. She offers clients her expertise from having experience in a vast number of areas including civil litigation, probate, personal injury and family law.



Attorney Thomas W. Spence has been practicing law in Minnesota since 1968. He's a graduate of William Mitchell College of Law and has served as a State District Court Judge for the Tenth Judicial District in Minnesota. In addition to working in a private practice, Attorney Spence spent a decade doing volunteer legal work, and teaching university level law courses. He currently serves as of counsel for Matt Legal Services.



Services Offered



Matt Legal Services offers clients help with estate planning, setting up guardianships for children with special needs or elderly parents. Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives can be drawn up for clients. In the area of family law, Matt Legal Services takes on divorce, adoption and child support cases. Litigation is another area in which the team takes on cases.



About Matt Legal Services, LLC and contact information

Matt Legal Services is located at 105 2nd St. S., Suite # 2 in Buffalo, MN 55313.



They can be reached by telephone at 763-682-2247 or visit their website http://mattlegal.com/



Appointments can be made to accommodate the client's schedule.