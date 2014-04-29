Matt Murray Looks to Garner Funding Support via Indiegogo to Create His Advanced Online Training Series on Message Therapy

Olympia, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Matt Murray is looking for support in reaching practitioners worldwide through and advanced online training series. His vision is to create an advanced training like no other available right now in the Massage Therapy industry, offering easy to follow instructions delivered in calm and inviting manner.



Massage Therapists, Bodyworkers, Physical Therapists and any other hands on practitioner can not only learn hundreds of advanced Myofascial Techniques from a Structural Integrator, but Matt will show them how to put them together in a simple and systematic way to greatly improve a patent’s posture and dramatically decrease pain and by creating ease of movement throughout the entire system.



The Advanced Training Modulus will include Structural Balancing & Advanced Myofascial Techniques for the:

-Arms & Shoulder Girdle

-Pelvis, Hip & Sacrum

-Low Back / Core Work

-Legs, Knees & Feet

-Head Neck & Jaw

-Spine & Ribcage

-Postural Slumping & More



There will also be directions on

-Gentle Integration Techniques

-postural analysis through each module

-The Business Of Bodywork, Client Education and Retention and How Matt created a successful practice & More



The funding target of $55,000 includes

-Professional Video Production in full HD and editing from Turning Leaf Productions

-Training website creation

-Pre-Production Scrip writing & Practice shoots

-Model for shoot

-Teaching aids

-Online marketing efforts for the initial six months.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1itpDo9