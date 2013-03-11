Matt Riviera's Appearance on Millionaire Matchmaker a Hit

Russellville, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Reality Star Matt Riviera recently appeared on Bravo's hit television series, Millionaire Matchmaker.



Millionaire Matchmaker follows Patti Stanger and her staff as they give their big-bucks clients complete transformations with the help of personal shoppers, date coaches and therapists. In each episode, two wealthy clients are set up on dates hand-picked by Stanger based upon their beauty and intelligence.



"The experience was everything I hoped it would be. Millionaire Matchmaker and the Bravo Network really rolled the red carpet for me." Matt's appearance aired on February 19.



After the show aired and he discussed the aftermath of his dating experience, he says (about host Patti Stanger), "Patti was stunning and I'd like to personally ask her out on a date. She needs a younger man."



Professional wrestler Matt Riviera has lived a lifetime in just a few short years.



With an estimated net value of more than $5.5 million, Matt was one of 17 cast members vying for the affection of Megan Hauserman on the VH1 reality series "Megan Wants a Millionaire." It was during this series that Matt demonstrated his unique ability to play to his audience, inspiring and entertaining the VH1 crowd by playing to the very talents he has cultivated for more than five years in the ring.



