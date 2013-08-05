Matt Smith Announced at the Comic-Con, That a Women Might Replace Him as the Doctor on BBC Doctor Who TV Series

Smyrna, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Matt Smith jokingly said at the comic con in San Diego, "I feel like I already know how it ends. There is a golden light, open a TARDIS, put my arms out and then I turn into a woman!". Matt Smith has been the doctor since 2010 when he replaced actor David Tennant.



It will be time to choose a new doctor since Matt is leaving the program in December. Smith said that it had been an honor to play the Doctor but When you've gotta go, you’ve gotta go.He has been the time Lord for 4 years. Furthermore, Smith said that deciding to leave the show was a hard decision. Smith is currently working in a movie called How to Catch a Monster. The movie debuts July 2014.



There has been many rumors going around that the next doctor is going to be a woman. Fans says it is about due fora woman since a woman has never played the doctor on the show. Smith recently came together with past Dr Who stars such as David Tennant and John Hurt in the 50th anniversary special. Watch doctor who online to see Matt in action. We give you current news on the TV program BBC Doctor Who. We also provide you with sources to find information about the TV series. We also have media source on our website to watch doctor who episodes online



