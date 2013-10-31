MattCraneMiami.com Offering Unique Neighborhood Guide

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- MattCraneMiami.com, the newly-launched website of South Florida real estate specialist Matt Crane, is offering a unique Miami Neighborhood Guide that will improve upon the home buying process of clients.



The unique feature consists of a comprehensive list of South Florida’s most prominent luxury communities – including Star Island, South Beach, and Indian Creek – each represented by a high-resolution image of the area. Captions beneath each photo display the price range of available properties and the number of residences for sales (classified as either homes or condos). This allows users to immediately determine which neighborhood suits their particular budget.



Clicking the image sends users to a dedicated profile on the community, which includes a detailed description, an introductory video, and a list of the newest available properties. One can even view a list of closed sales, which provides a broader picture of the properties that comprise the community and the health of the local market. Each residence in turn features its own detailed profile and gallery, with users having the option to request information with the click of a button.



This convenient new feature reflects Matt Crane’s explicit emphasis on taking an innovative and personalized approach to real estate service. Given the increasing use of the internet by homebuyers from around the world, the detailed web-based guide is likely to be heavily utilized.



About Matt Crane

Matt Crane is based in Miami Beach and has nearly a decade of experience in New York and Florida real estate. He’s recognized as Miami’s top-producing associate with Majestic Properties, one of Florida’s leading realty groups. He is known for his high-quality professional network, effective negotiation skills and creative strategies, and is well-regarded among his colleagues and clients.