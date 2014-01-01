"Mattel Inc in Toys and Games (World)" Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Mattel Inc in Toys and Games (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Mattel remains the largest traditional toys and games manufacturer in the world in 2012. It is responsible for the iconic Barbie brand, which has helped Mattel build even more successful brands in this category, such as Monster High. Its strategy has been to create evergreen brands by building successful franchises, and roll them out globally. Following consolidation of recent acquisition HIT Entertainment, Mattel will push to maximise revenues through building the Thomas and Friends franchise.
Euromonitor International's Mattel Inc in Toys and Games (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Toys and Games industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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