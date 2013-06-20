Matthew Brickman Ensures Families Avoid Litigation with Online Family Mediation Service

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- In family disputes over inheritance, divorce, property or in broader civil law cases, going to court can be cripplingly expensive for those on average incomes particularly as many cases become prolonged and so the expenses increase proportionality. In these cases, it is in everyone’s interest to find a solution, and Matthew Brickman has found an effective means by which to mediate such situations through the medium of online video conferencing through his company's service, iChatMediation, offering family mediation in Florida.



The company uses Cisco’s WebEx communication platform to provide high quality live video conferencing services so that clients can air their grievances and negotiate their terms from the comfort of their own homes. As well as allowing individuals to be more relaxed and open in the protection of their own space, these systems have also proven invaluable in cases with active restraining orders or protection orders.



Matthew Brickman is a supreme court certified civil family mediator, and his company iMediate Inc consists of a team of highly experienced mediators who are always training to stay on the cutting edge of the law as it evolves and changes.



A spokesperson for iMediate explained, “Matthew has been an active expert in Florida family mediation for years, working in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Court in South Florida since 2009 and 2006 respectively. According to Florida Statute 61, couples who reside in the State of Florida, have children and file for divorce, must attend mediation with or without an attorney. This being the case, there is no need to feel threatened, isolated or out of one’s comfort zone during the process. This is where iMediate’s unique service is invaluable- it protects the interests and wellbeing of its clients through a process designed to reach the best solution in civil family disputes.”



About Matthew Brickman

Matthew Brickman has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases. With several hundred successful mediations under his belt these cases have involved disputes in both the household and the workplace. His experience in mediating extends to disputes among small businesses, building contractors, business mergers, auto accidents through State Farm Insurance, landscaping disputes, and disagreements between real estate agents. He has settled disputes in the landlord/tenant segment, between insurance companies, fire departments as well as municipalities. For more information, please visit: http://www.MatthewBrickman.com