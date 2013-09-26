Matthew Brickman's 'Mediation 101' Online Series Addresses Divorce and Retirement Funds

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Divorce can be a messy procedure for any couple, and the dividing up of assets can often be bitter and acrimonious. Because most individuals prefer not to spend large amounts of time with their estranged partners, Matthew Brickman created iMediate, a remote mediation service utilising a Cisco WebEx platform to moderate remote discussions and come to civil conclusions. Brickman has recently released a web series of educational segments on mediation, and the latest episode describes the concept of a QDRO and how it affects retirement accounts in a divorce.



Matthew explains that retirement account considerations use a QDRO, which stands for Qualified Domestic Relations Order, to determine what assets each person has brought to the table and what assets will end up divided between both partners and in what proportions. The martial proportion of a retirement account is determined by an external, impartial expert, so it shouldn’t interfere with the mediation process.



This episode is part of a broader series created by Brickman to address many of the most common questions that face him as a divorce mediator, covering a different range of topics each episode to educate separated couples on what to expect from mediation and how to approach it to get the best out of the experience.



A spokesperson for Matthew Brickman explained, “Matthew is an expert in divorce mediation and his priority is a fair, impartial service that respects the views of each person and aims to bring them to a binding agreement outside of court proceedings, which is often in the best interests of both people. Ending a divorce agreeably and swiftly based on fair practices is the quickest and most effective way of dividing up assets and visitors to the site watching the video can check Matthew’s mediation calendar to book his next available session and discuss the issues.”



About Matthew Brickman

Matthew Brickman has mediated hundreds of small claims, civil, and family cases involving disputes between couples with children, building contractors, small business mergers, bedding stores, auto accidents through State Farm Insurance, landscaping companies, neighbor disputes construction companies and even home owners associations. He is also experienced in the landlord/tenant market, insurance companies, nursing homes, municipalities and even fire departments. For more information please visit: http://www.ichatmediation.com