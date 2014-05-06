Matthew J. Malinowski's New Community-Based Budgeting Book Now Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

Cheltenham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Matthew J. Malinowski is proud to announce the pre-release of his new book, The Mystery in School Finances: Discovering Answers in Community-Based Budgeting. The book offers useful tips for any school administrator regarding the budget process, focusing on the various roles of all budget stakeholders including superintendent’s, administrators, school boards, community, professional and support staff.



This book provides a straightforward discussion of practices, which school districts utilize to include communities in the budget process. From the assessment of needs, wants and desires, to discussions of the budget as a policy document and year round process, this book provides insight into the methods and process for both professionals in the field and constituents seeking insight into the process. School budgets are not a one size fits all, but a reflection of the community served and a collaboration of a variety of stakeholders.



Malinowski provides proven and benchmarked financial practices to keep school district finances strong even during tough times. As Director of Business for the Cheltenham Township school district he has seen real-world results from the techniques he lays out in the book. Never falling short, Cheltenham’s use of these practices always led to positive financial outcomes as evidenced in a strong rating through Standard and Poor’s.



In the book, readers will find a comprehensive review of the key elements necessary in the budget development process. Stating that there is no one size fits all approach, Malinowski describes straightforward strategies such as the use of community dialogue in budget development. Whether a new administrator or a community member looking to learn more about how school budgets work, worry no more. Readers now have all the answers at their disposal with Malinowski’s guide to success.



Amazon shoppers can now pre-order the book for $35.96. This includes Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, meaning that if the price of the book decreases before the release date, the customer will get the lowest price.



About Matthew J. Malinowski

Matthew J. Malinowski currently serves as Director of Business Affairs for the Cheltenham Township School District. In Cheltenham he oversees services including food service, transportation, and financial reporting. He holds an M.P.A from the University of Pittsburgh and has worked for over a decade providing financial consulting for both school and government entities. For information please visit http://www.matthewjmalinowski.com/.