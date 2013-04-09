Matthew J. Padberg Inducted as Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Matthew J. Padberg was recently honored to be made a fellow of the American College of Trial Attorneys. Fellowship is limited to the top one percent of practicing attorneys and is awarded to those who have shown mastery of the art of trial practice and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Fellowship is extended by invitation only and only after thorough and careful investigation of the nominee’s professional career.



Matthew J. Padberg is a founding principal of Padberg, Corrigan & Appelbaum. Padberg, Corrigan & Appelbaum is a personal injury firm based in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to local litigation, the firm has represented clients nationwide on matter concerning complex personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability, trucking accidents, wrongful death, and aviation related matters.



The firm is recognized by the Bar for excellence in trial work and has the unique distinction that both principals, Matthew J. Padberg and Michael P. Corrigan, have received the prestigious Lon O. Hocker Trial Lawyer Award from the Missouri Bar. The Lon O. Hocker Award is presented to those lawyers who have demonstrated unusual proficiency in the art of trial advocacy. Past recipients are among the finest lawyers in the profession.



About The American College of Trial Attorneys

Founded in 1950, the college is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. The College is widely recognized as one of the premier legal associations in America and strives to improve and elevate the standards of trial practice, the administration of justice and the ethics of the trial profession. Fellows are called from all branches of trial practice in order to speak with a balanced voice on matters affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice.