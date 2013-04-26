Matthew James Magic Announces New Magic Shows in Atlanta, GA

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Matthew James Magic, one of the country's leading providers of high quality magic shows and Magicians is now ready to amaze kids and adults in Atlanta. Many of Atlanta's residents have invited Matthew James for private parties and corporate events. Now, with its expansion, Matthew James Magic will offer kids birthday party magic shows and family shows in addition to the higher end custom corporate shows which it has already featured in the greater Atlanta area. Starting in April, shows can be booked online at MatthewJamesMagic.com. The website has instant pricing and availability to immediately plan an event.



Matthew James Magic will be an exciting addition to Atlanta's entertainment options. Matthew James Magic will now be one of the only fully guaranteed entertainment providers in the area. All magic shows are backed by their 100% “Make Your Bill Disappear Guarantee”. “If clients don't see their guests laughing, totally amazed, and having the best time ever, they don't pay. It's that simple” says Matthew James. “What makes our shows unique is that they are also 100% Participation. Your guests don't sit and watch. They're in the show. Get your cameras ready, this creates the best memories everyone will talk about well into next year!” adds Matthew.



All Atlanta magic shows by Matthew James Magic are all inclusive. There are no hidden booking fees, per diem, or mileage charges. Shows start as low as $297 for a kids birthday party and increase depending on the length of the performance and the size of the audience.



Matthew James Magic will now serve Atlanta and the following surrounding areas including Druid Hills, Gresham Park, North Decatur, Decatur, East Point, North Druid Hills, Belvedere Park, Panthersville, College Park, North Atlanta, Forest Park, Chamblee, Smyrna, Doraville, and Sandy Springs.



Matthew James Magic can be reached at its toll-free #, 866-624-4278 or at its website, MatthewJamesMagic.com