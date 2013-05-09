Matthew James Magic Announces New Magic Shows in San Francisco

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Matthew James Magic, one of the country's leading providers of high quality magic shows and Magicians is now ready to amaze kids and adults in San Francisco. Many of the San Francisco Bay Area's residents have invited Matthew James for private parties and corporate events. Now, with its expansion, Matthew James Magic will offer kids birthday party magic shows and family shows in addition to the higher end custom corporate shows which it has already featured in the Bay Area. Starting in April, shows can be booked online at MatthewJamesMagic.com which has instant pricing and availability.



Matthew James Magic will be an exciting addition to the entertainment offerings in the Bay Area. They will now be one of the only fully guaranteed entertainment providers in the area. All magic shows are backed by their 100% “Make Your Bill Disappear Guarantee”. “If clients don't see their guests laughing, totally amazed, and having the best time ever, they don't pay. It's that simple” says Matthew James. “What makes our shows unique is that they are also 100% Participation. Your guests don't sit and watch. They're in the show. Get your cameras ready, this creates the best memories you'll talk about well into next year!” adds Matthew.



Their shows in the San Francisco Bay Area are all inclusive. There are no hidden booking fees, per diem, or mileage charges. Shows start as low as $297 for a kids birthday party and increase depending on the length of the performance and the size of the audience.



Matthew James Magic will now serve the Bay Area and the surrounding areas including San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, and Vallejo.



Matthew James Magic can be reached at its toll-free #, 866-624-4278 or at its website, MatthewJamesMagic.com



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://matthewjamesmagic.com/magician-san-francisco-ca/



