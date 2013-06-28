Matthew Jeffery's Launches Efforts to Educate Citizens Regarding Family Sponsorships

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- According to statistics, Canada receives an average of 250,000 immigration applications each year. The vast majority of these applicants seek citizenship with the aspiration of joining family members who are already considered citizens of Canada. Though their intentions are favorable, thousands are denied each year on the grounds of application errors. In an attempt to assist those falling under this category, Matthew Jeffery's has launched increased efforts to educate Canadian citizens on the parameters of the Family Sponsorship Program.



Matthew Jeffery, Canadian Immigration Lawyer - Matthew Jeffery.com, confirmed, "We are seeing a growing number of citizens who wish to bring family members from other countries into Canada. Our laws state current citizens may sponsor certain family members for permanent residence. In order to qualify as a sponsor, an individual must be at least 18 years old, a citizen or permanent resident of Canada and have adequate income to support those they intend to sponsor. The sponsor must agree to support spouses, common-law partners or conjugal partners for at least 3 years after they arrive in Canada. The agreement specifies a period of 10 years for other relatives."



Jeffery continued, "As is the case with other immigration applicants, the person being sponsored must undergo criminal background checks and medical testing to ensure they are eligible for citizenship. If certain medical conditions or a history of unlawful behavior are revealed, the person will be deemed inadmissible. Family sponsorship conditions, as well as the application process, are very intricate matters. One inadvertent mistake on the application can cause a family member to be denied permission to become a Canadian resident. With our more than 15 years of experience in the field of immigration law, we can help ensure no such errors prevent sponsors and their family members from being reunited. Potential sponsors are encouraged to visit our website for a free assessment of their case."



When applying for a partner sponsorship or a Spouse Visa Canada - Matthew Jeffery advises immigration authorities will use observation and questioning to determine the relationship is not a fraudulent attempt to gain citizenship. Anyone wishing to sponsor a family member must pass a criminal background check; furthermore, the potential sponsor must prove sufficient income for supporting the family member, in most cases. The sponsor must also have no record of defaulting on a previous sponsorship.



About Matthew Jeffery's

As a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada, the Law Office of Matthew Jeffery, Barrister and Solicitor is a Toronto based law firm practicing in all areas of immigration law. In addition to family sponsorships, they provide counsel and representation for those applying for resident cards, work permits, visas and citizenship. They offer a full range of immigration litigation services. Those in need of such services may contact Matthew Jeffery at Matthew Jeffery.com - Immigration Lawyer Canada.