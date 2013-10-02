Matthew Lewis Hairdresser Provides Modern and Trendy Hair Styling Services

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Matthew Lewis Hair Dressing is a renowned and best hair salon currently offering their services in Cambridge and Essex. The salon is known for its expert hair stylists and their trendy styles. They provide quality hairdressing services by using professional and aesthetically designed hair cosmetics from world famous brands such as L’Oreal Professionnel, Philip Kingsley, American Crew, Mastey and mop. The hair cosmetics that are used in this salon are result driven and are not tested on animals or contain any kind of bi-products that harm the skin of their customers.



The staff here is a team of expert stylists who are trained and experienced. They constantly train themselves with the most recent trends and techniques in the hair styling industry. The stylists offer customized services as per the request of their customers. They also offer consultation services for customers who need assistance with regards to a particular hair style or color or any other styling query. The customers here are valued and are offered the best styles and help them stay trendy every time the trend changes.



The styling services they offer are full consultation, treatments, head massage, styling products, refreshments, etc. They offer styling for ladies, gents as well as children and provide shampoo, cut as well as blow dry services. Matthew Lewis Hair Dressing is the best hair salon that provides Hair Coloring services that compliment the style of the person. They not only enhance the style but also add special features to improvise the look. They also provide semi-permanent as well as permanent hair color services. High Lights and Low Lights are yet a few more specialty services. Hair Straightening, Relaxing Curls, Perms, Reforming, etc. are offered by using the most modern products and different techniques.



To know more about the trendy hair designs offered here visit website http://www.matthewlewishairdressing.co.uk



About http://www.matthewlewishairdressing.co.uk

Matthew Lewis Hair Dressing, www.matthewlewishairdressing.co.uk based at Great Shelford, Cambridge is a professional hair dressing salon offering services also in Saffron Walden, Essex. The stylists here are trained and experienced in the most modern trends and techniques in the hair dressing industry. The salon has been voted as one of the best salons in the Cambridgeshire area by Harpers and Queen Magazine. The salon also received Five Stars in the Good Salon Guide.



Media Contact

Matthew Lewis Hairdresser

Address: 32 Woollards Ln, Great Shelford, Cambridge CB22 5LZ, UK

Phone: +44-1223-844425

Website: http://www.matthewlewishairdressing.co.uk