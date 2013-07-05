Matthew Moving Company Launches Efforts to Increase Awareness of Their Moving Service

Clarksburg, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Statistics reveal approximately 6.7 million households move each year with 58 percent of those households moving to alternate counties within their original state. The remaining 52 percent consists of households moving to other states or countries. In answer to the vast number of relocating families, Matthew Moving Company has launched efforts to increase public awareness of their extensive professional moving services, both local and worldwide.



Said Bill Quinn, Director of Consumer Sales with Matthew Moving Company, "Having been in the moving business for more than 5 decades, we realize each move is as unique as those we are assisting with relocating. When we move a family, we are handling more than just their possessions; we are transporting their treasures, their dreams and the memories they have collected throughout their lives. Our professional residential movers have been thoroughly trained in the latest methods and technology to ensure our clients and their belongings receive the highest possible level of care."



Continued Quinn, "We cover all aspects of our clients' moves including planning, organizing and even helping them compile information about their new area, if necessary. From the moment we book services for a client, we assign them a specialized Move Management Team. This team will carefully help our client prepare a plan, right down to their anticipated moving day. We offer free estimates using our Techmate computer, and all our crews are equipped with clean, unused packing material. In order to ensure upholstered furniture arrives at the client's new home in the same condition as before the move, we provide free stretch wrap for such items. We provide sturdy wardrobe cartons for clothing and double-wall cartons for fine china and crystal as well as custom designed crates for other expensive, fragile items. We pack all mattresses in cartons specifically for such purposes and offer quilted padding to protect furniture and other large pieces."



"For those facing long distance or international moves," Quinn went on to say, "we provide online shipment tracking. Our drivers and packers are in constant communication with each other via cell phone. Once our clients reach their new home, our Move Management Team contacts them to confirm they are completely satisfied with our services. Should a claim arise, we will gladly arrange for repairs or replacement. In addition to our residential moving services, we are also fully qualified in commercial moving. We offer 675,000 square feet of immaculate and secure warehouse space to accommodate our clients' residential and commercial storage needs as well. Those in need of our moving or storage services may contact us through our website, MatthewMoving.com."



About Matthew Moving Company

Founded in 1967, Matthew Moving Company strives to provide innovative, professional customer service above and beyond that of their competitors. Recipients of such distinctions as Best Claim Performance, the Million Dollar Booker Award, the Allied International Ambassador Award for Government Business and the Most Improved Hauler Award, to name a few, their top priorities are their clients and employees, all of whom have made them who they are today.