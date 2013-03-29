Matthew Schultz & Jim Jones Highly Anticipated Single "Money or Me" Is Creating Major Music Buzz

North Durham, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- "Money or Me" was written and recorded by New Jersey Rocker Matthew Schultz and originally featured King Dave. An original track produced by Armando Guarnera it brings the essence of hip-hop with a smooth rock twist! This is a fresh new edgy sound for Urban Music. Schultz is excited about his new version of the song with hip -hop legend Jim Jones.



Jim brings a gritty street edge to the track and Matthews guitar solo makes it just the right blend of hip-hop and rock. Watch Now; http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Se5b7e8a8JQ



Matthew has been creating a lot of buzz in the music industry and among the industry heavy hitters! Ranked #1 on Reverbnation for singer/songwriter in northeast, #2 in the US and #2 in the world. His deep soulful voice has been recognized as a new age "Johnny Cash" with a suave "Hollywood look and swagger". YMPR put out "He has a James Dean type look & demeanor with a little bit of a rock star edge; Matthew Schultz is James Dean and Johnny Cash in one!".



Joseph Guillermo Jones II better known by his stage name Jim Jones, is an American rapper and actor featured on VH1 Love & Hip Hop and Chrissy & Mr. Jones. He is an original member of hip hop collective The Diplomatsalso known as Dipset. Jones is also a noted video director under the name Capo for artists including Cam'ron, Remy Ma, and State Property. Jim is known worldwide for his talent and considered a legend in the hip-hop game!



Matthew Schultz voted "The Hottest New Artist ® 2013" was selected to place his new EP/CD in the Official Grammy Award Giftbag



Listen:

http://www.reverbnation.com/matthewschultzofficial/song/16410976-money-or-me-matthew-schultz-feat



Follow @mschultz33 http://www.facebook.com/matthewbschultz



