Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) was announced concerning whether certain Matthews International officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Matthews International officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the adoption of the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Matthews International with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Matthews International’s shareholders vote to approve the adoption of the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan. The Board of Directors also recommends that shareholders approve compensation for the Company’s named executive officers.



Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $898.82 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $900.32 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012. However its Net Income over the same time periods decreased from $72.37 million to $55.84 million.



Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) traded as high as $40.73 per share in July 2011 and as low as $28.12 per share in November 2012



On Jan. 25, 2013, NASDAQ:MATW shares closed at $32.21 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com