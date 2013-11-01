Matthews Law Firms Assists Those Accused of a Crime as Part of a Divorce Action

Hickory, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- According to DivorceLawyerSource.com, criminal activity and divorce frequently go hand in hand. Divorce crime involves many illegal acts related to the dissolution of a marriage, including, but not limited to stalking, domestic violence and defamation. "When you are in the midst of a divorce and find your partner is accusing you of one or more criminal activities, do you turn to a Criminal Defense Attorney in Hickory NC or do you hire a Divorce Lawyer in Hickory NC? Contact Matthews Law Office for assistance as I have experience in both fields and can assist you during this difficult time," Scott Matthews, attorney at law, declares.



During a divorce, one spouse may find the need to prove the other spouse unfit and use a variety of techniques to prove this claim and yet many of the actions taken by the spouse qualify as criminal activity. "If you follow your spouse to prove he or she is engaging in illegal activities, the courts may find that you are stalking the spouse and take legal action. This is just one example of alleged criminal activity that one must be aware of during a divorce," Mr. Matthews continues.



According to North Carolina law, stalking may be defined as "Two or more acts, including, but not limited to, acts in which the stalker directly, indirectly, or through third parties, by any action, method, device, or means, is in the presence of, or follows, monitors, observes, surveils, threatens, or communicates to or about a person, or interferes with a person's property". Using this definition, proving a spouse is engaged in criminal activity or is committing adultery becomes more difficult as he or she may accuse the spouse of a crime as they try to gather this proof. "If you have been accused of stalking, you need a good Criminal Defense Attorney Hickory NC and Matthews Law Office can be of help," Scott Matthews goes on to say.



Divorce, even when the wish of both spouses, brings with it a great deal of emotional distress. When one party chooses to make the process acrimonious, by accusing the other of criminal activity, the stress multiplies. "Seek legal action immediately when a criminal charge is made in a divorce case. Choosing an attorney capable of handling both the criminal aspects of the case and the divorce itself helps to ease the process. I have experience in both areas of the law and will be more than happy to assist you in mounting your defense and finalizing your divorce," Scott Matthews states.



About Matthews Law Firm

In 1965, Phillip Matthews started the law firm and was joined in 1992 by his son Scott. Scott now carries on the tradition his dad started of giving each client the most complete and responsive legal representation available. Scott prides himself on returning every phone call and keeps clients informed as to what is going on in their case, even when there are no updates. This helps to reduce stress on the part of clients. Scott handles court cases in a variety of North Carolina counties along with real estate closings and is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors (CVAR), an association which voted him Affiliate of the Year in 2009. Furthermore, the Hickory Daily Record and the Observer News Enterprise (Newton) voted Matthews Law Firm the Best Law Firm in 2008.