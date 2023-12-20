Matting Agents Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Revenue Trends and Growth Drivers by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2023 -- The report "Matting Agents Market by Material (Silica, Waxes, Thermoplastics), Technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Powder, Radiation cure & High Solids), and Application (Industrial, Architectural, Leather, Wood, Printing Inks), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 400 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 533 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8%, between 2023 and 2028.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Matting Agents Market"

257 market data Tables

56 Figures

247 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179252636



Matting agents are surface modifiers used as additives in paints & coatings, printing inks, plastics, and other industries. They increase resistance to corrosion and scratches in coatings. These agents are used in architectural, wood, and leather coatings and other industrial applications such as automotive, marine, aerospace, protective, and coil coatings. These coatings have cleanability, surface sensitivity, and haptic qualities. Matting agents used in architectural paints and coatings are used for interior and exterior walls of houses and commercial buildings to provide the antiglare effect.



Silica source segment to account for larger share in the matting agents market in 2022.

Silica is the most-used matting additive in the industry as it provides relatively higher efficiency than other matting additives. Wax additives in coatings not only decrease gloss but also increase slip resistance. Wax additives also act as anti-blocking and anti-settling agents. Fillers used as matting agents also increase the volume of pigment concentration. Organic matting agents are used to improve the temperature stability of coatings, which are also easy to disperse.



Water-borne to lead matting agents market during the forecast period.

In water-based technology, highly porous silica matting agents absorb water, extracting it from the dispersed coating, which results in the improper coagulation of the coating. The surface of the substrate which is to be matted is pre-wetted to avoid such instances. Stringent government regulations requiring the manufacture of environmentally friendly products in developed countries have led to increased investments by manufacturers of matting agents in developing alternatives that meet the required regulatory standards.



Architectural segment to account for the larger share of the matting agents market in 2022.

Matting agents used in architectural coatings help increase corrosion and temperature resistance, and antiglare properties in end products. They play a crucial role in achieving the desired appearance, texture, and functionality of a surface. The primary purpose of using matting agents is to reduce gloss or shine, creating a matte or satin finish. This can be important for both aesthetic and practical reasons in architectural design and applications.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=179252636



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, in the overall matting agents market, during the forecast period.

The paints & coatings industry is rapidly expanding, owing to the emerging economies and increasing middle-class populations in the Asia Pacific region. Countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are spending on the construction of residential and commercial buildings, leading to the growing demand for matting agents. Owing to the huge growth potential, India is projected to be the fastest-growing matting agents market during the forecast period, followed by Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia in terms of volume.



The key players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), Imerys S.A. (France), W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (US), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), ALTANA (Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Arkema S.A. (France), and Lubrizol Corporation (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com