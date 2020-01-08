Matting Agents Market Growth, Top Trends, Size, Demand, Analysis, Overview and Outlook 2018 to 2028

Balboa, San Francisco -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Matting agents are used to maintaining the performance properties of the coating such as good flow, color stability, physical and mechanical properties. It is available in various formulations including epoxy, epoxy-polyester hybrids, and polyester-TGIC powder coating. It aids in achieving the desired matting effect and is utilized for a wide range of purposes.



The advancement of the paints and coatings sector, as well as the rise in application of matting agents in a variety of industrial and agricultural fields, is substantially contributing to the progress of the global matting agents market.



The matting agents are enabling surfaces to attain properties such as resistance against scratch, weathering, and water. Matting agents are also providing various functions including film permeability, burnish and scrub resistance, inertness, and high brightness. These are the factors that are boosting the advancement of the global matting agents market.



Some of the key insights about the global matting agents market are given below:



The global matting agents market has five key regions viz. Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific that provide us with a better understanding of its working dynamics. Currently, the market is expected to propel owing to the lucrative growth of the Asia Pacific region. The thriving manufacturing sectors in countries such as India and China are significantly contributing to the progress of this regional segment. The regional segment of Europe is also expected to develop at a remarkable pace in the global market owing to the strong presence of several prominent companies that are based out of Europe.



The leading players in the global market for matting agents are expected to witness strong competition in the coming years of the forecast period. Some of the leading brands in the global market include names such as Baltimore innovations, W.R. Grace & Co., Deuteron, PPG, Evonik Industries, and Huber Engineered Materials among others.



