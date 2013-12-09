Mattress Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Mattresses consist of a quilted or fastened case generally of heavy fabric such as cotton, straw, foam or hair. They are broadly classified as innerspring, air, foam and non innerspring (speciality) mattress. Non innerspring mattresses include waterbeds, airbeds and viscoelastic foam mattresses. Due to the improved manufacturing techniques, mattress production has become quicker and lucrative market for industry participants is eventually improving the profit margin of manufacturers.



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Rise in the disposable incomes of consumers and improving housing market is thereby driving the demand for mattresses. High quality mattresses are gaining popularity among wealthier consumers who are looking for health related attributes such as back pain and environment safety factors. Innovations in the comfort such as pillow top bed and intelligent mattresses are expected to spur the growth of high quality mattresses. In addition, sleep is being considered as one of the crucial necessities owing to the hectic life experienced by the present generation. This emphasizes the consumers to pay higher price for superior mattress which adds to the growth of this market and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast. However, its high cost acts as a barrier to most of the population.



Traditionally, the U.S. has been the principal market for mattresses, sharing superiority in both production as well as consumption. Developing economies such as Europe and Asia-Pacific have been performing comparatively at a faster pace and are projected to be the leading markets in terms of cost competitiveness. Emerging countries such as India and China are expected to be the main economies driving the market to the fore.



Mattresses provide comfort by improving the standards of living. Being durable and environmental friendly they constitute the basic need to majority consumers. Non inner spring (speciality) mattress is the largest growing segment among the others and is expected to grow even more in the upcoming years.



Some of the key players in this market include Comfort Solutions, Serta International, Simmons Bedding Company, Tempur-Pedic Management Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Spring Air International LLC and Relyon Limited among others.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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