Mattress Stores Like Holder Bedding in Lafayette, in Equal Better Sleep with Custom Fit Options

Holder Bedding has perfected the art of fine mattress making throughout their 66 years in business. Their custom sized mattresses are always two-sided, sold exclusively at Holder Bedding and built on site in Lafayette, Indiana. However, Holder Bedding wants too find ideal bedding solutions for all their clients’ mattresses Lafayette Indiana budgets and needs and so they also carry other popular mattress lines such as the gel infused memory foam pillow top mattresses that offer a cooler night’s rest. In addition, they carry a value line series of mattresses including an entry level mattress set, premiere bedding lines and more.



Holder Bedding knows it can be difficult to determine when it is time for a new bed. “Like your favorite old chair or worn pair of shoes, mattresses can still feel comfortable long after it has lost its ability to provide your body with the proper comfort and support it needs,” their website states. Here are a few things they say to consider when deciding whether it’s time to buy a new mattress and box spring foundation:



- The mattress is five to seven years old

- The customer wakes up with stiffness, numbness, aches and pains

- The customer had a better night’s sleep somewhere other than their own bed (such as a hotel or friend’s guest room)

- The mattress shows signs of overuse (it sags, has lumps, etc.)



Searching for the perfect mattress can be a long and frustrating ordeal, especially when the bed has unique dimensions. Holder Bedding’s custom fit mattress services allow customers to have the perfect bed designed without resorting to desperate measures and uncomfortable solutions. Holder Bedding is keeping the lost art of superior bed making and a good night’s sleep a reality with their top quality, two-sided mattresses designed just for their customers.



About Holder Bedding

Since 1947 the Holder family has been perfecting the art of fine mattress making. Holder Bedding is the only authentic custom made mattress maker. Every stitch, every meticulous detail is done right here in Lafayette, IN by the skilled hands of the Holder family. For more information, visit http://www.holderbeddinglafayette.com