Mattress Toppers Market Economic Forecasting by 2024 :Top Players Serta, Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Simmons

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Mattress topper is a pad used on a bed. It is an essential part of bedding. Mattress toppers are designed and developed to provide different type of comfort levels to the users. These are made from foam that create a warm and comfortable layer between people and the mattress. Density of mattress toppers range between 1" and 5", which is the existing surface of mattress, after that place the bedding over the new top layer. Mattress topper is thicker, more expensive, and more comfortable than typical mattress pads.



The global Mattress Toppers Market Size is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.



Rise in the number of production, testing, and research facilities and plants is projected to drive the residential, commercial segment during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in focus on associated home furnishing and interior design in various countries across the globe and surge in the number of hospitals, housings, and hotels are anticipated to drive the global mattress toppers market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in awareness about the comfort provided by mattress toppers and surge in consumer expenditure on luxury bedding products for comfortable sleep are expected to drive the mattress toppers market in various countries globally. However, rise in raw material prices also, consumers are preferring the local products due to price constraint, especially in developing countries are likely to restrain the market. Innovation in manufacturing equipment and improvements in core technology are projected to create opportunities are projected to drive the mattress toppers market during the forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- Serta

- Sealy

- Tempur-Pedic

- Simmons

- Select Comfort Corporation

- Sleep Innovations



Segment by Type:

- Memory Foam Mattress Topper

- Latex Mattress Topper

- Feather Mattress Topper

- Wool Mattress Topper

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Residential

- Hotel

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Mattress Toppers Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Mattress Toppers Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Mattress Toppers Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Mattress Toppers Market Forecast

4.5.1. Mattress Toppers Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Mattress Toppers Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Mattress Toppers Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Mattress Toppers Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Mattress Toppers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Mattress Toppers Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Mattress Toppers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Mattress Toppers Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Mattress Toppers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Mattress Toppers Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Mattress Toppers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Mattress Toppers Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



