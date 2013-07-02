Alpha Liquidation Mattress Customer Service Center Expanded

Elk Grove Village, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- To help customers purchase the best beds at the best prices, Alpha Liquidation Mattress has recently expanded their customer service center to include buying tips. The new online page includes tips on price, mattress style and support and more.



The tips include information for many different types of sleepers, including couples who want more space in bed, people with back problems who need a stronger mattress, those who are cold sleepers and those who prefer to be warmer when they sleep, what layers to look for inside the mattress and information on different mattress components. The tips are selected and developed to be as comprehensive and informative as possible to help people make informed decisions when it comes to the mattresses they are purchasing.



The webpage is updated on a regular basis to make sure customers are constantly getting the best information available. For more information about Alpha Liquidation Mattress and their newly expanded customer service center and the buying tips being offered, visit them online at http://alphaliquidationmattress.com/



About Alpha Liquidation Mattress

Alpha Liquidation Mattress carries the biggest selection of discounted brand name mattresses, including Simmons, Sealy, Serta, Stearns & Foster and more, and they offer beds that have been tested and certified through a ten point certification process including checking for excessive fabric tears, spring protrusions and more. Their beds range from pillow top king size mattresses to firm twin beds and beyond, and bedding is also available for competitive prices. Customers return to Alpha Liquidation Mattress because the service is customer satisfaction oriented and the products are truly top of the line.