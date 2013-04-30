Mattresses Aberdeen Store Unclaimed Freight Furniture Announces New Deals on Sealy Posturepedic

Aberdeen, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Offering deals on quality brands is Unclaimed Freight Furniture’s strategy when it comes to stocking its furniture and mattresses Aberdeen store. Deals and sales going on right now include specials on Sealy mattresses, a great find for customers looking for bedroom furniture in Aberdeen.



In addition to their discount prices, their recent addition of Sealy Posturepedic’s new line of mattresses comes with a Tempurpedic “upgrade and save” event. During the event going on 5/16-7/8, customers can save up to $200 plus receive a free gift with a purchase of a Tempurpedic mattress. Unclaimed Freight Furniture also carries other top mattress brands Stearns and Foster and Restonic.



Every good mattress needs a great bed frame and Unclaimed Freight Furniture offers some of the best deals of furniture stores in Aberdeen on bunk beds, children’s furniture and bedroom accessories, and their line of Ashley brand trundles, bed sets and accessories.



“Our strategy has always been to provide low-cost, high-quality furniture, mattresses, and accessories with a high level of customer service in order to best serve the needs of our customers,” their website says of their company motto.



Unclaimed Freight Furniture in Aberdeen is just one of 32 stores owned by Furniture Mart USA. Customers looking to buy furniture in Aberdeen will find that Unclaimed Freight Furniture keeps the customer service standards of its sister stores in neighboring South Dakota locations like the Unclaimed Freight Furniture store in Mitchell, SD that was voted "Best of Mitchell" for furniture stores or the store in Sioux Falls that was repeatedly voted into the Local Best of Sioux Falls.



Whether a customer is searching for sofas in Aberdeen or needs a new mattress, they will discover that Unclaimed Freight Furniture is offering name brand furniture at discount prices. In fact, select accessories are always listed at 50 percent off the retail price. Sales and other deals can be found on their website.



More About Unclaimed Freight Furniture

Unclaimed Freight Furniture is part of the Furniture Mart USA retail store family, a proud, family-owned furniture retail operation. Founded in 1976 by William A. Hinks, they have grown from a single location in Sioux Falls, SD to number 48 on the list of America’s Top 100 furniture retailers, with 32 retail store locations within the upper Midwest, spanning across North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. For more information visit http://www.unclaimedfreightfurniture.com