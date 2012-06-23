Maui Business News Launches Its Business Directory MauiBusinessNews.com

Maui, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- Maui Business News announced the launch of its new online business directory. The Maui Business directory is intended to become Maui’s centralized online source for customers to find local Maui companies based on their needs and location. Listings include a Google Maps link so you can see exactly where the company is and get directions.



Creating a free listing is very easy for any Maui business. Users log onto http://www.MauiBusinessNews.com and register at the site by entering a user name and email address. The system will assign you a user name and password to access the business listing area. To create a free listing, all you have to do is enter your name, location, your URL, and a description of what your business does.



Mark Givensel, Developer of Maui Business News expects that the directory will become a major business hub as well as a source of business news and information for the Maui community. “The addition of our new business directory makes it very easy for companies to promote themselves and for potential customers to find quality products and services here on Maui.” Until now, Maui has been lacking a comprehensive, up to date and free business directory to help promote Maui business as well as serving the Maui consumer.



Maui Business News is an independent, locally owned online source of news and events geared towards but not limited to small and medium sized businesses on Maui. To get your free business listing, log onto http://www.MauiBusinessNews.com and click on the “List My Business For Free” icon on the left side of the page.