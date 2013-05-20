Maui Family Vacation Planning with Royal Lahaina

Lahaina, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- You've saved, you've planned and now you've finally decided. Taking a family vacation can be daunting, especially to an exotic location like Maui. There's a plethora of things to see and do while on the Aloha State's second largest island, and a bit of advanced planning can help ensure nothing but positive memories await! This article based on suggestions from the staff at Maui's Royal Lahaina Resort will help you in this task.



Even if your goal is to 'hang loose,' consider making a schedule. Popular events like helicopter rides, luaus, horseback riding along the shore and a day at the spa can get booked fast even in the off peak seasons so it's best to plan them in advance. If you're interested in specific sports, you should inquire whether there are specialized vacation deals available that will include it - for example, for golf lovers, there are special Maui golf packages available at our resort.



Taking the time to ensure all needed personal information is easily accessible is always a sage decision. Should the unthinkable happen, it's best to keep current medical history as well as a list of accurate contacts where they will be easily found.



Consider working with the resort staff if your plans will include need for a rental car; some destinations on Maui are a bit more upcountry than others and even with taxi services it could prove to be a ruined opportunity should you feel rushed by a waiting taxi driver. The locals may prove quite laid-back but don't fail to practice common sense should you rent a car: taking your valuables and locking the vehicle whenever you exit is a practice you should always enforce, even on vacation.



Taking the time to choose backup activities will help keep everyone happy in the occasion the weather fails to cooperate or you find yourself missing a scheduled event and there is something magical about letting yourself get lost in the daily activities of those who call this land home. When culture and history are everywhere, why not share in a bit of the local cuisine? Seafood gets no fresher then here and is easily one of the gems in the crown of a Hawaii vacation.



Locations such as Whaler's Village are within walking distance to the Royal Lahaina Resort or you can enjoy the free shuttle to and from the resort's doors. Lahaina town is just a short hop away by economical shuttle - only $1 - and offers even more access to dinning, shopping and other local activities.



No Maui family vacation should be without a few basics. Sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat are vital items, even during the cooler months. Spending a day alongside the shore can prove traumatic without taking the needed care for your skin and with the sunlight reflecting on the water even a cool day can give quite the burn. Clothing should be as light and breezy as the tropical air you will be surrounded by and it is always smart to leave room in your bags for the treasures you are sure to bring home!



More Maui family vacation planning tips are listed on the resort's website. May happy times await you!



