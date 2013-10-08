Maui Powerhouse Moves from Machines to Fitness Playground

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Maui Powerhouse Gym is increasing the size of their Kihei location by 60% to enhance their focus on being a fun fitness environment. “We want to give the community and our members the best gym experience whether they are full time members, part time members or guests visiting from around the world.” said co-owner Wayne Berry.



Maui Powerhouse Gym is putting its focus on becoming a leader in ‘functional fitness,’ a popular fitness trend for 2014. According to Men’s Health brand fitness director Adam Campbell “Functional fitness is far more bang for your buck because it works multiple muscles simultaneously, providing better overall strength and mobility, and a higher calorie burn.



Nagel Designs, the company responsible for the recent makeover of the Honolulu Club Oahu’s finest fitness, sports, and spa facility of over 65,000 sq. ft. is handling the renovations. Company owner Jeff Nagel brings over twenty years of experience designing high quality fitness facilities all around the world. According to Nagel Designs, the gym will remain open during the renovations, with members and guests experiencing limited unavailability of key areas.



The expansion from 8,000 sq. ft. to 12,500 sq. ft. will be finished by early 2014. New additions include new front desk, new kids club, dedicated functional fitness areas, new locker and shower rooms, which will have a separate men’s and women’s saunas. The new elements compliment the gym’s current total fitness focus offering unique programs for all age groups, such as complimentary group fitness classes, senior fitness programs, personal training, food coaching, and healthy cooking classes. Plans also include adding additional cardio equipment, two aerobic studio’s one which will be used as a dedicated spin theater with thirty new spin bikes.



About Maui Powerhouse Gym

Maui Powerhouse Gym is located at 1279 S. Kihei Road Suite 118, (808) 214-6737. Our vision is to be the #1 Best Gym on Maui. We will do this by focusing on providing a clean, professional environment to work out and work in. We will ensure that we have the resources necessary to help our Members, Staff, Business Partners and the Community develop and achieve their Fitness, Health and Wellness Goals.