Maureen St. Germain Offers Akashic Readings Online and Other Options

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Maureen St. Germain is offering online akashic records readings and other services due to the coronavirus pandemic. Germain, who trains and teaches mystic and healing services, usually conducts her classes in person, in groups of anywhere from five people to hundreds. The pandemic has kept her from maintaining her schedule for akashic readings and prompted her to switch to online options. Classes and products are available through the website and her team is also posting content more frequently on social media to ensure that those interested in the information are able to find it quickly.



"We appreciate how many people still want to take the time to learn about these options and how it can improve your life and help to heal in a lot of ways we don't understand because it focuses on our spirits and energy. The coronavirus pandemic has given people time to educate themselves on the options that are available out there for healing and improving your life. We've seen a larger interest in online akashic records readings, not because it's easy but because it challenges people are requires a commitment they otherwise have not had the time to make." Maureen St. Germain Representative



The company also offers training options that includes information about accessing these teachings, products, literature and videos. Maureen and her team have offered training options in the past for people who want to make a career of it and want to learn to teach it to others. The program is now available on the website and those interested can contact the team through the site to learn more.



"If you have an interest in the abilities of akashic readings and changing your energy, you may also have a passion for teaching and helping others. We are constantly working with people who want to learn this, not just for themselves, but so they can make a career out of it or use it to advance their efforts at their current place of work. We're happy to assist and give you whatever you need to thrive."



About Maureen St. Germain

Maureen St. Germain is a teacher of akashic records readings and sells products and teaching programs online throughout the world. If you are interested in learning more about these options and what they can do for you, schedule an appointment today or visit the site to learn more.



