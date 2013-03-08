Maverick Investor Group to Address Canadian Real Estate Investor Conference

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Maverick Investor Group will deliver a feature presentation at the Canadian Real Estate Wealth Investor Forum about how Canadians can safely and profitably invest in the U.S. real estate market. The 2-day Investor Forum, Canada’s leading real estate conference, takes place March 9-10 at the Toronto Congress Centre in Ontario, Canada.



Maverick Investor Group—a U.S.-based real estate investment company that specializes in serving Canadians—will present up to the minute strategies on how Canadians can avoid scams, traps and mistakes and buy performing rental properties in the most investor-advantaged U.S. markets.



Day one of the forum features licensed U.S. investment property specialist Matt Bowles, co-founder of Maverick Investor Group. Bowles will discuss the state of the U.S. residential investment property market, the effects of multi-billion dollar private equity firms buying thousands of rental properties in select markets, and how Canadians can position themselves to profit in the U.S. market over the next year. Bowles will identify “investor-advantaged” U.S. markets—safe havens for cash flow with upside potential—and how to avoid the most common mistakes Canadians are making when investing in U.S. property.



Over $80 billion in U.S. residential property is currently being purchased every year by foreign nationals, and Canadians comprise nearly 25% of the entire foreign buyer market, purchasing roughly $20 Billion in U.S. residential real estate per year. Accordingly, The Toronto Investor Forum—the largest of many annual conferences across Canada organized by Canadian Real Estate Wealth Magazine—will have a substantial focus on strategies for Canadians investing in U.S. Real Estate.



About Maverick Investor Group, LLC

Maverick Investor Group, LLC is a licensed U.S. real estate brokerage that specializes in helping Canadians buy “turn-key” investment property in the best U.S. markets with tenants and local property management already in place. Maverick also provides its Canadian clients with a comprehensive suite of associated services including access to private lenders that can finance Canadian purchases of U.S. real estate, U.S. legal and tax experts that specialize in helping Canadians structure the right entity to hold their real estate and make the right tax filings in the U.S., money transfer services with low exchange rates, and other services to ensure that the entire process of buying U.S. real estate is seamless for Canadians. For more information, visit http://www.maverickinvestorgroup.com/non-us-residents.