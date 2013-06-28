Mawista, the Stuttgart Based Specialist Insurance for Young People Offers an Roundup of Its Offerings

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- MAWISTA GmbH, headquartered in Stuttgart in Wendlingen specializes in international health insurance, primarily for students, au pairs and other young people. With more than 150,000 customers, it is one of the leading insurance brokers in the area of travel and foreign health insurance.



It is the goal of http://www.auslandsversicherung.de/ to provide an overview on the subject of health insurance abroad. The site includes descriptions and comparisons of different insurance types, targeted search for the perfect product for your own needs, as well as informative articles on various topics in the field of international health insurance.



Also provided are in-depth information about various insurance packages as well as a listing of the included services.



The new website will include all relevant information for all target groups and thus contribute to the education of young people. Hence, we made finding the right insurance to stay abroad simpler.



Those who decide to opt for the insurance offered by MAWISTA may apply via an online application on-site. For each insurance type there is a separate questions and answers section.



The site allows a particularly simple navigation. First, you will find a complete overview, as well as interesting information and articles on the homepage, then it is divided into two main target groups. One target group is Germans abroad, the other foreigners in Germany. We will proceed with the subdivision of these groups into the corresponding sub-groups, these include students, trainees, au pairs, fellows, visiting scientists, workers, long-term visitors, and others. Everyone will quickly find his own group and will be forwarded to that group’s corresponding page.



Thomas Bezler, Managing Director of MAWISTA South explains the basics regarding health insurance with MAWISTA. It is his work’s aim to ensure a perfect price-performance ratio and to provide a perfect customer service, while being always one step ahead of the competition.



About MAWISTA GmbH

MAWISTA GmbH is also involved beyond its commercial offer by supporting adolescents and young adults on the issue of studying abroad. MAWISTA was for example the official travel insurance broker for the 20th World Youth Day in Cologne, and from 2013 we will provide a scholarship for students studying abroad. More information at http://www.mawista.com/blog/en/mawista-scholarship/.



