Max McLaughlin and Champion Racing Oil Win DIRTcar National Big Gator Championship

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- "Not only have I wanted to win at this race track for a long time, but to get a DIRTcar Nationals championship is really special," said McLaughlin, of Mooresville, NC. "I almost got one in 2017 when I tied with Brett Hearn. He ended up winning the final night which gave the championship to him. It's been bothering me for a few years that we didn't win it. Now, this makes up for it."



But it wasn't all smooth sailing for the multi-discipline race car driver at The World's Fastest Half-Mile. The 20-year-old driver of the #32C made contact with seven-time Series champion Matt Sheppard in Turn 1, Lap 1 during the rain-delayed Feature on Feb. 11. McLaughlin went on to win the race with Sheppard finishing fifth.



"I made a mistake hitting the water on Lap 1 and got into Sheppard and got punched in the face for it," McLaughlin said. "That's alright. Whatever. I got one black eye, one busted lip, and one DIRTcar Nationals championship."



McLaughlin finished in an average position of 4.5 and accumulated 594 points in four completed 30-lap Features. Just behind him was The Franklin Flyer Billy Decker in his Gypsum Wholesalers Big Block who finished with 589 points. Decker had four top-five finishes to finish the week in second place overall which is a good indicator that the #91 will be contending for a Super DIRTcar Series championship in 2021.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 65th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



