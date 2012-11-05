Max Secure Partners with Mass Luminosity to Launch Internet Security for Gamers

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Max Secure Software today announced a global partnership with Mass Luminosity to launch its Internet Security Gamer Edition, which is a completely redesigned product from the ground up specifically for PC gamers. The Mass Luminosity Special Edition features award-wining technologies:



- Advanced Emulation technology included detecting polymorphic viruses, packed files and complex Malware.

- SMART SCAN technology with lightening quick scanning speed. (Patent pending)



The Mass Luminosity Special Edition has been engineered with Gaming Mode, a one-click button to focus all of the PC resources on the game, and therefore enabling a robust gaming experience. Gamer PC’s are exposed to more malware than average, as gamers disable their anti-malware programs to reduce lag while gaming. “Our Gamer Edition product ensures that gamers are safe without any compromise in their gaming experience.” Mr. Sanjay Pradhan, CEO of Max Secure Software. “We are excited to offer to our global community of gamers the opportunity to experience peace of mind without compromising the critical performance of their game sessions,” said Mr. Angel Munoz, CEO of Mass Luminosity.



Max Internet Security, Gamer edition features an intelligent firewall, which keeps its users safe even during online/LAN gaming. The product is a fully featured Internet Security with Antivirus protection from spyware, adware, key loggers, rootkit, viruses and all other types of Malware.



Other features are:



- PC2Mobile malware scanning

- USB guard

- Secure online banking and shopping

- Laptop Anti-theft



Pricing & Availability



The Max Internet Security Mass Luminosity Special Edition is priced at $49.95 for a one year license, but will be available for only $24.95 during the introductory period. For more information regarding the product visit gamersantivirus.com



About Max Secure Software

Max Secure Software is a global software company developing products designed to protect the privacy and security of Windows and Android users. Max Secure Software founded in February 2002, is a global provider of world-class security solutions. The company creates innovative privacy, security, protection and performance solutions for Internet users. For more information visit: maxpcsecure.com



About Mass Luminosity

Launched in 2011, Mass Luminosity is a social media and technology company creating powerful community experiences for gamers and technology enthusiasts worldwide. Join the experience on the Mass Luminosity Facebook page located at: www.massluminosity.com/facebook



Press Contacts:

Shashwat Pradhan

Max Secure Software

shashwat@maxpcsecure.com

(+91) 9552503364



George Kaspiris

Mass Luminosity

george@massluminosity.com

(647) 923-7705