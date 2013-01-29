Max Stevens Reveals the Real Time Traveler

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Currently DNA researchers believe that they will, in the future, be able to regenerate a person from their DNA. Many believe this is very possible, if you look ahead 100 to 300 years into the future.



Some researchers think that there is also memory stored in the DNA of living things. You can see that the true time traveler of the future would be as follows: store the DNA of an individual, so that it will last for 100's or 1000's of years. Set up a growing Future Account, so that in 100 or 300 years the individual will have enough money for the regeneration process and a living allowance for the first 18 years of their life, plus a nest egg to start their new life. This may sound impossible or out of your price range, but if you set aside $200.00 in a Future Account, at the normal historical grow rate you would have over a Billion Dollars in 240 years. The great thing is, just like when you go to sleep, you awake in what seems like a second. So when you go into the great sleep, a 100 or 300 years some say will go by like a second. They say without a doubt this is the real time travel or time machine of the future.



About DNA Live Forever

The staff of DNA Live Forever believe that this program is completely and totally possible. We know that science is moving at such a high speed that it is almost impossible to keep up with, and it will solve this problem in a quicker time than we now realize.



