Max Uninstaller Updates Functionality of Windows Program Uninstaller for Several Major Programs

Alagoas, Brazil -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Leading industry Windows program uninstaller Max Uninstaller recently announced that they have launched new functions to uninstall the AOL Toolbar, Google Chrome, Silverlight and Avast Pro Antivirus. The Max Uninstaller highly engineered uninstall engine effectively and thoroughly uninstalls any program that the standard Windows Add/Remove Programs cannot remove.



Every day, thousands of Windows users with corrupt programs are unable to fully, correctly uninstall or even find various programs in the uninstall list. The biggest fear is that their system will crash when manually uninstalling the program. Max Uninstaller has quickly become the go-to solution for successfully uninstalling various Windows programs automatically. Now, the leading industry Windows program uninstaller has launched new functions to uninstall the AOL Toolbar, Google Chrome, Silverlight, and Avast Pro Antivirus. “We are constantly working to improve or expand the list of programs that our uninstall engine can quickly and simply remove, and these are just the latest improvements in a long line,” said a Max Uninstaller specialist.



Powered by the high-performance detection and removal algorithm, Max Uninstaller can easily uninstall unwanted programs and remove all of its leftovers thoroughly within a few clicks. Among the Maxuninstall.com website’s detailed how to uninstall program guides, users can find manual as well as automatic guides for removal of Vuze P2P File Sharing Program, Advanced SystemCare, Ardamax Keylogger, Panda Cloud Antivirus, AVG AntiVirus 2013, Kaspersky Internet Security 2013 and ZoneAlarm Free Antivirus+Firewall. The step-by-step guides walk the user through a manual way to remove the programs and the Max Uninstall automatic uninstall engine method.



In addition, the guides include the how to uninstall AOL Toolbar guide, how to uninstall Microsoft SilverLight guide as well as the how to uninstall Avast Pro Antivirus guide. The Max Uninstaller is facilitated by a highly engineered uninstall engine to effectively and thoroughly uninstall any program that the standard Windows Add/Remove Programs cannot remove. In addition, Max Uninstaller technicians will resolve any submitted program uninstall requests in case Max Uninstaller could not remove the program completely or fix the corrupt program.



Max Uninstaller will not infect any functions on Windows Systems and supports Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows 7—both 32-bit and 64-bit. Users can download an unregistered version for free that allows them to uninstall 20 percent of the detected leftovers. Users can choose their inexpensive one-year subscription to uninstall all the leftover registry entries, program drivers and fix install/uninstall errors thoroughly. For more information, please visit http://maxuninstaller.com/



About Max Uninstaller

