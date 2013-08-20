Max Warsaw Introduces Personalized Pieczatki Online & Digital Printing Solutions for Business Promotions

Warsaw, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Max Warsaw allows customers to reap huge advertising and promotional benefits in this digital age by offering them an opportunity of making personalized pieczatki online . These stamps online carry personalized photos and messages of a business and serve as an excellent tool to promote a business.



Personalized stamps often cost more than a general stamp, but Max Warsaw makes sure that all customers can now get their customized stamps with personal messages at extremely affordable prices. Currently, the company is more concerned about promoting the concept of personalized stamps so that more and more businesses come forward to take advantage of this innovative means of advertising. The company spokesperson says, “The idea is to create awareness about this innovative concept for business promotions. In this era of tough competitions, each and every business is looking for a smart way to connect with their customers and stamps with personalized messages always help to build a relationship with customers.”



Max Warsaw maintains that they have a large collection of designs and hence they offer customization opportunities to their customers. Customers can choose pictures, designs and font styles to give stamps a more personalized appearance. Not only business stamps, they also offer birthday stamps, wedding stamps, anniversary stamps, holiday stamps and lots more. “These stamps can be used for various purposes and they look trendy and stylish while they ensure a personal touch. Even these can be used as ekslibris to showcase the book ownership in a more personalized style”, the spokesperson says.



In the digital age, many libraries have turned more advanced and have started using digital printing and personalized ekslibris to keep their collections more orderly. Thus, it shows that personalized stamps have immense possibilities and one can use it in different manners from advertising a business to making an inroad into a loved one’s heart. More importantly, Max Warsaw has kept their prices at an affordable level. So while it’s affordable, it’s very effective to carry the intended message to the targeted person(s). To learn more about their personalized stamps and digital printing solutions, one can visit their website http://www.maxsc.com.pl/



About Max Warsaw

Max Warsaw is a Poland based firm, engaged in offering stamps online, digital printing, laser engraving and other such modern-day solutions which can be very effective business advertising and promotional tools. They have a large collection of designs and they offer cheap prices too.



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: Kamila Pavlovsk

Telephone: +48 22 868 36 10

Email: biuro@maxsc.com.pl

Website: http://www.maxsc.com.pl/